Fahmaan Khan's popularity is going up, up and above! His stint as Aryan Singh Rathore in Sumbul Touqeer starrer Imlie has impressed one and all. He wasn't the main lead initially, however, the favourable response to his character and portrayal of Aryan has won hearts and how! Be it his intensity, romantic scenes or his goofy charm, Fahmaan Khan has won over the audience as Aryan from the first go. His chemistry with his co-star Sumbul Touqeer is also a huge hit amongst the masses. Recently, Fahmaan engaged in a cute banter with his former co-star Anjali Tatrari over a lip balm.

Fahmaan Khan worked with Anjali in and Varun Badola starrer Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. He played Randeep in the show. Fahmaan's character left in the middle of the show. However, there was a section of the audience who wanted to see Anjali and Fahmaan's onscreen romance. The duo had shot for an American schedule in Dubai which had been the talk of the town back then. And now, reminiscing the same, Fahmaan and Anjali engaged in a fun banter. It so happened that during an AMA, Anjali was asked to share her fond memories with Fahmaan. The actress shared a picture from their Dubai trip and wrote, "Dubai was so much fun," while tagging Fahmaan. She also shared an inside joke saying, "Tweety wala lip balm" with laughing emoticons.

Fahmaan teased her saying, "Tweety wala lip balm dalta hun mein ruk," to which Anjali replied saying, "No freaking way you're putting that." Fahmaan replied saying, "Dalna tho padega... photos mujhse lene ka punishment." Check out their banter here:

Fahmaan's lip balm is also popular on the sets of Imlie. Once, in a BTS video from the sets, Fahmaan had been looking all over the place for his lip balm. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, in Imlie, we will see makers moving forward with Aryan and Imlie's story. However, there would be a separation track. A source informed us that Imlie will get pregnant. Aryan, however, will refuse to accept the child after which Imlie will leave for Pagdandiya and with an intent to live as a single mother.