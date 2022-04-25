Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan engages in a cute banter with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Anjali Tatrari over 'Tweety wala lip balm'

Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan's popularity is increasing every passing day. The actor recently engaged in a fun social media banter with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Anjali Tatrari over 'Tweety wala lip balm'. Check out the same below: