Imlie fans want to see Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer together on all platforms. The fandom has been consistently writing to the production house and channel to retain Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer as the lead couple on the show. The two have incredible chemistry, and are a delight on watch on any platform. The TRPs of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar tanked from 2.2 to 1.6 in the last weekend episode. Well, the Imlie couple could not be present for the Janmashtami special. But they are going to come for the Ganpati celebrations on the show. Imlie fans are having the last laugh.

The fandom is proving that they mean business. While they are okay with a generation leap or a fresh story, the only wish is to have Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer on the show. Producer Gul Khan is facing some nasty comments. Others have said that there is a personal agenda behind such a move but all these are baseless claims. Take a look at what people have tweeted on social media...

Acha hai bohot achcha hai

Trp increased ...

Nacho????

Online trp no.1 with 43.0

BRAC trp no.4 with 2.1

Slot leader

RWSP trp decreased ....find out the reason ?#imlie@StarPlus time hai avi v https://t.co/6LCCS78DMe — Azad Chirya (@AzadChirya) August 25, 2022

1.RWSP decreased TRP from 2.2 to 1.6. REASON,absence of #SuMaan

2. #Imlie,slot leader & #4 of BARC charts because of #Arylie #AryanSinghRathore@StarPlus U will become the laughingstock of the decade if you dance according to PH’s decision which is purely made as a hate agenda — ??????? (@HarshiJ08) August 25, 2022

RWSP trp is decreased because there is no #SuMaan

There is no anyone who does childish things to entertain..there is no one who fight like cutely.. starplus knows that that's why they hype #imlie — Sonia (@Soniabnsal) August 25, 2022

@StarPlus #Imlie 2.1 TRP with Slot Leader ..

Still channel gonna listen tht Mad Producer lady n remove #AryanSinghRathore n #Arylie

Just see d power of ths Man holds

Dont kill Golden Ghoose like ths

Stop Gen Leap #Imlie if needed change PH

Bt dont break ds setup pl@4lionsfilms https://t.co/lwpeya2EMG — Quest of ❤❤ (@itsonlyrimi) August 25, 2022

#imlie in top 4, slot leader of Sp’s toughest slot

and major decrease in RWSP What more proof do @StarPlus need to understand that SUMBUL And FAHMAAN are trp garners and are loved by millions SCRAP the Gen leap, CONTINUE with ARYLIE — Divya S (@s_dnair429) August 25, 2022

Well, we are sure even the stakeholders will think hard on the matter. Imlie is a consistently successful show. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have created magic that is being loved by millions.