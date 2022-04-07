Imlie: Fans swoon over Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore's formal look; say, 'He's so hawttt' - view tweets

Fahmaan Khan of Imlie is winning hearts and how. The writers of the show seem to have hit a jackpot with the character of Aryan Singh Rathore. Fahmaan Khan's fans are gushing over the sequence where he can be seen getting dressed in front of the mirror. It is a very common sequence for many ITV shows but fans are absolutely in love with Fahmaan Khan's swag. On the show, we are seeing that Fahmaan Khan's Aryan Singh Rathore and Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie are coming closer. Slowly, she is ending all her ties with Aditya Tripathi (Manasvi Vashisht) and the Tripathi house. Also Read - When Alia Bhatt's public proposal to Ranbir Kapoor got a reaction from his exes Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone - watch VIRAL video

The week has been a good one for all fans of #AryLie. They have got a number of scenes between the two. The best one has been Imlie singing a lullaby for Aryan Singh Rathore. The scene has got people all excited for the same. Just take a look at the tweets here... Also Read - Imlie's mother Meethi aka Kiran Khoje is super glamorous in real life, sets screens on fire as she poses in a bathrobe

This vm of Fammy won't disappoint you..

presenting #AryanSinghRathore's

Dashing and handsome looks..

You cannot deny his charm#FahmaanKhan#Imlie

?? pic.twitter.com/Sp6rapY3zf — beula (@beula_pandu) April 7, 2022

I so longed for this bgm of #AryanSinghRathore and him in suit

extremely handsome Man with charming personality

Feels like there is nothing so attractive as a powerful,handsome, and self-assured man

I can watch him all day long!

Fammy you are best#Imlie #FahmaanKhan @fahmaankhan pic.twitter.com/oDu2ougKYU — beula (@beula_pandu) April 7, 2022

This is an active Aryan Singh Rathore Simp Zone, proceed with utmost caution and at your own risk. ?????#AryanSinghRathore #arylie #imlie #fahmaankhan pic.twitter.com/n27Q5mkYCF — Ree (@AryanxImlie) April 7, 2022

Imlie is seeing a lot of drama. We have to see what Aditya does with Imlie next as their relationship has almost ended. Fans are expecting that he will turn into a villain.