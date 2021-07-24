Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani aka Aditya REVEALS he is Sumbul Touqeer Khan's official 'Aaya' on sets

Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie is winning hearts with its unique storyline. The TRPs of the show have been brilliant and it has been amongst the top five shows since the start. Actors Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been appreciated for their on-screen chemistry. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Gashmeer Mahajani spoke about his off-screen bond with his on-screen wives, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh. Gashmeer aka Aditya said that they have a lot of fun on the sets and he shares a great bond with both his on-screen wives. He revealed that he shares a thick friendship with Mayuri Deshmukh and is the official nanny of Sumbul on the sets of Imlie. Also Read - Imlie: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ashita Dhawan joins the cast of the Sumbul Touqeer-Gashmeer Mahajani starrer

Gashmeer added, "I always say this on the sets that I am the official 'Aaya' of Sumbul. She is a young kid and it is my responsibility to take care of all her demands. Be it having food with me or being with her constantly. She holds me by my shirt, the sleeves part and roams on the sets. So practically I am Sumbul's official Nanny, it is my job to take care of her. The best part is she is younger than me, so I dominate her a lot. Sumbul and I have most of the scenes together toh main apni chalata hoon (laughs). Things happen according to me. So all these things are ego satisfying for me and are comfortable for me. I don't let her say anything, if she tries to I scold her and the poor kid listens to me (laughs). I know Mayuri won't ever hear my scoldings. So I am in a very beneficial position. I had a great time."

He further said, "I've worked with Sumbul for 8 months now and right now my mental and IQ level is of a 21 year old, and if this show continues for another 8 months, by the end of the next year I will be a 12 year old. Because I have stayed around Sumbul so much. She has mentally got me to a 21 year old. So there is no age difference between us."