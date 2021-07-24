Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani aka Aditya REVEALS he is Sumbul Touqeer Khan's official 'Aaya' on sets

Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani aka Aditya opened up about his off-screen bond with co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh. The actor revealed that they have a lot of fun on sets.