Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani aka Aditya to quit the show; Fahmaan Khan to replace him?

Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie is getting all the love. The show is about a smart village girl, is forced to marry a journalist after they seek shelter in a hut during heavy rains. On reaching the city, she realises that her husband is engaged to be married. The show has been amongst the top 5 in the TRP list and the interesting storyline has grabbed all the attention of the audience. Fans have loved Gashmeer and Sumbul's sizzling chemistry. However, the sad news is that Gashmeer aka Aditya is leaving the show. Yes, Gashmeer Mahajani is quitting the show and we might see Fahmaan Khan entering the show.

Fahmaan Khan has also confirmed that he is entering the show but not replacing Gashmeer. In an interview with ETimes said he will be a threat to Imlie and Aditya's blooming romance. Fahmaan shared, "My character will bring twists and turns in the life of Imlie, Aditya and Tripathi Parivaar. I decided to accept this role because it is different in many ways. My character has a lot of layers. There are many aspects and many shades to his personality which will come out as the show progresses. With this show, I will be back on TV after a gap of a few weeks. When Imlie was offered to me, it was too good an opportunity to refuse because. Gul Khan is one of the well-known producers in the TV industry and the show too is doing pretty well on TV, so there was really no reason to say no."

Well, Gashmeer Mahajani hasn't yet reacted to the rumours of him leaving the show but fans are surely hoping that the rumours aren't true.