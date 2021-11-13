Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani finally REACTS to rumours of him quitting the show

Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie has a massive fan following. The show is getting all the love from the audience since the start. Fans have loved the chemistry between Gashmeer and Sumbul aka Aditya and Imlie. Recently, there have been rumours that Gashmeer aka Aditya is leaving the show. However, Gashmeer Mahajani has now reacted to these rumours. He has finally put an end to the rumours and said that the show has given him a lot of recognition and visibility which he tremendously values, so no, he is absolutely not quitting the show. He believes that the whole idea is to enjoy the work we do and he feels that you cannot win people over by sweet-talking to them but by the way you work. He further explained that once you do your work right, celebrating that one perfect shot together, immensely connects the whole crew. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

He clearly said that any kind of rumours pertaining to him quitting the show, having creative differences, or him being the person he is in real life makes zero to no difference at all and all of these rumours go right out of the door in that case. Gashmeer shares that nobody cares about these rumours if you work efficiently and that is all that matters. He said he hears a lot of fake news making the rounds but his entire universe revolves around him and his work and that is all he will ever care for no matter what.

"Also, the gossip seldom reaches me. The people around me do not engage me in it as everybody knows I hardly ever pay attention to such things. Until the time a project keeps me excited, I shall keep striving for it. We are all just very happy with each other at the moment, with regards to the way we work and that's that, "he added.