Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa: SHOCKING twists to look forward to in top TV shows today

We are here to tell you guys what twists will take place in your favourite TV shows today. Here are the spoiler alerts of , Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Kundali Bhagya in one place.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Sirat breaks all ties with Kartik to stay away from him. She wants to be loyal towards Ranveer but Narendra Nath Chauhan knows the truth and threatens Sirat. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Ranveer is talking about betrayal and how he cannot forgive anyone who tries to cheat on him. Did Ranveer hear everything that Sirat and Narendranath were talking about? Also Read - Trending TV News today: Jasmin Bhasin thanks Aly Goni and his family, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's comfy chill time and more

Anupamaa

Kavya has manipulated Kinjal against Anupamaa. Kinjal behaves rudely with Anupamaa and the family. Kavya wants to divide and rule the Shahs. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa tells Vanraj that she was not trying to insult him in any way, but Vanraj tells her since the day they separated he has started to understand her. Also, Kavya tells Vanraj that they should save money for their kids. How will this discussion end? Also Read - TRP Report Week 25: Indian Idol 12 ratings improve courtesy Father's Day episode; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah loses some love

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see a shocking twist as The Chavans will attend Sayi’s event in college. Virat and Pulkit will meet Sayi where she will tell them her shocking plan. She will tell them that she has invited Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar to her program so that she can send the police home and fake her own death to trap Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar.

Imlie

Imlie got to know the truth of her real father, Dev. She will be hurt about this but Dev will decide to give Imlie his name. But Imlie hates Dev and tells him that she can earn on her own and can survive on her own.

Kundali Bhagya

In the upcoming episode, Dr Roshni tells Preeta and Srishti about Prithvi and Sherlyn’s past. She helps Preeta in collecting evidence to prove that Sherlyn is pregnant with Prithvi’s child. At night, Prithvi tries to criticise Karan. Preeta tells Prithvi that she knows his secret and begins to question his intentions. The next day, everyone at the Luthra house happily participates in Sherlyn’s baby shower. Preeta comes close to Sherlyn onstage and tells her that she will expose her secret after Rishabh arrives home. Much to everyone’s surprise, Rishabh arrives home and they all welcome him. However, Sherlyn begins to panic and wonders how to tackle the situation.