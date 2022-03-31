Imlie: Has Manasvi Vashisht aka Aditya QUIT in just a span of three months?

Imlie fans will be surprised to know that reports are coming that Manasvi Vashisht has quit the show. He was roped in as the new Aditya Kumar Tripathi after Gashmeer Mahajani decided to bid adieu for his other commitments. It seems he was unhappy with how his track had shaped up on the show. In the past four months, the show has been about the relationship of Fahmaan Khan (Aryan Singh Rathore) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer Khan). The moniker #AryLie is a trending one. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS what his wife Aishwarya Rai had told him about being trolled constantly
As per Tellychakkar.com, Manasvi Vashisht had a meeting with the producers. It seems he told them that he was not happy with the character and had decided to move on. They have decided to part on amicable terms. But when BollywoodLife got in touch with someone close to the channel, the person said that Manasvi Vashisht was still a part of the show, and nothing to this sort happened. On the show, Imlie will be forced to marry Aryan Singh Rathore who is being loved all over social media. Gashmeer Mahajani who played Aditya did a good job but Fahmaan Khan has got the strongest character in the form of Aryan Singh Rathore. This is how fans reacted on social media to this emerging news....
Well, let us see if the news turns out to be true or not. Manasvi Vashisht has played a villain in Ishq Main Marjawan 2. Fahmaan Khan is now the undisputed MVP of the show.
