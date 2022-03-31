Imlie: Has Manasvi Vashisht aka Aditya QUIT in just a span of three months?

Imlie fans will be surprised to know that reports are coming that Manasvi Vashisht has quit the show. He was roped in as the new Aditya Kumar Tripathi after Gashmeer Mahajani decided to bid adieu for his other commitments. It seems he was unhappy with how his track had shaped up on the show. In the past four months, the show has been about the relationship of Fahmaan Khan (Aryan Singh Rathore) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer Khan). The moniker #AryLie is a trending one. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS what his wife Aishwarya Rai had told him about being trolled constantly

As per Tellychakkar.com, Manasvi Vashisht had a meeting with the producers. It seems he told them that he was not happy with the character and had decided to move on. They have decided to part on amicable terms. But when BollywoodLife got in touch with someone close to the channel, the person said that Manasvi Vashisht was still a part of the show, and nothing to this sort happened. On the show, Imlie will be forced to marry Aryan Singh Rathore who is being loved all over social media. Gashmeer Mahajani who played Aditya did a good job but Fahmaan Khan has got the strongest character in the form of Aryan Singh Rathore. This is how fans reacted on social media to this emerging news....

predictable. anyway,can honestly say that akt still had much to contribute to the story. they screwed up bringing a non-actor for him. if they had gotten someone with acting prowess as og akt, things could have been different. but,yeah akt 2.0 was intolerable so bye. {#imlie} https://t.co/8zRi27DX8l — x (@StarOfMatinee) March 31, 2022

It was much predictable though..

Manasvi acted well in the initial episodes but his screen presence wasn't much impactful n probably makers felt the same and reduced his SS.

I hope makers will somehow manage to give a better farewell to Aditya's ckt than his counterparts.#imlie https://t.co/bPICx8nqVl — Vaishali Thakur (@Vaishalithakurp) March 31, 2022

Honestly saying AKT has so many layers to explore... A slight Grey shade and finally

They can make him realize his mistake But the sudden vanishing of the character will be weird ?#imlie #Arylie https://t.co/o9hhYnhCkZ — Sree? (@Sree57662636) March 31, 2022

Well, let us see if the news turns out to be true or not. Manasvi Vashisht has played a villain in Ishq Main Marjawan 2. Fahmaan Khan is now the undisputed MVP of the show.