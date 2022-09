Imlie has been grabbing viewers' attention with its interesting twists and turns. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in keeping audiences glued to the screens. Well, in the upcoming episode of Imlie, fans will witness Aryan and Imlie's reunion. In the current episode of Imlie, the Rathore family happily welcomes Imlie, Aryan, and Cheeni. Everybody enjoys their moment as Malini is not there to ruin their happiness. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more Top TV shows upcoming twists will leave you excited

On the other hand, Imlie and Aryan get along really well. The Rathore's get happy to see Imlie and Aryan beaming with joy and eagerly wait to hear delivery news. Meanwhile, Malini cannot digest the fact that Imlie is happy. Her previous plans were ruined badly by the family and now she is all set to kill Imlie. Malini decides to plant a bomb in the Rathore house and wishes to destroy everyone.

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, Aryan is on cloud nine after his wife Imlie gives birth to a baby girl. The entire Rathore family and Aryan are happy for the new addition to their family. Aryan, Imlie, Cheeni, and the little baby girl reach Rathore house and they get a warm welcome from the family members. The Rathores decide to host a grand welcome on the arrival of the baby girl. In the middle of the party, Malini will execute her deadly plan and will kill Imlie and Aryan. Rathore's happy moments will turn into diaster post-Imlie and Aryan's death. Chenni will get the responsibility of Imlie and Aryan's daughter. What will happen next?