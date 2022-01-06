Imlie Latest Twist: Aditya decides to leave Malini; Aryan puts former's life in danger

Imlie Latest Twist 6 January 2021: In the current episode of Imlie, Aditya insult Imlie and blames her for sleeping with Aryan. He also accuses her of getting success in her work by doing wrong things. Aditya tells her to spend more time with Aryan as she is in love with him. Imlie gets angry at him and says that she is not in love with Aryan. She even tells him that whatever she is today is because of her hard work and dedication. Imlie tells Aditya that she shares a professional relationship with Aryan. Imlie gets to know that Malini had sent divorced papers. Aditya tells her that if she was not in love with Aryan why did she send divorce papers to him? She gets shocked listening to him. Suddenly, Malini comes in and reveals that she had sent divorce papers to Aditya. Both Imlie and Aditya get shocked knowing the truth. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Imlie, Balika Vadhu 2 and more: 7 television daily soaps that used child marriage for TRPs

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, Aditya tells Imlie to leave Aryan, but she denies it. On the other hand, Malini tries to insult Imlie once again. Aparna tries to shut Malini and tells her that Imlie is the daughter of the house. Aparna will make Malini remember the good old days. Malini gets angry listening to Aparna. Meanwhile, Aditya will break everything in his bedroom. After knowing the truth, Aditya will get heartbroken. He decides to leave Malini and go to Imlie. Malini will lose her calm after knowing Aditya's decision. On the other hand, Aryan will inform his team about a new case wherein they will have to interview a terrorist. Aditya will agree to work with Aryan on this particular project. Imlie will try to stop Aditya, but he refuses to listen to her.

On the other hand, Aryan will plan to take revenge by sending Aditya on the new project. He will put Aditya's life in danger. Aryan tries his level best to keep Imlie away from Aditya.