Imlie fans are revisiting all the old edits of Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer). We have seen a new promo where Imlie and Cheeni will be exposing malpractices in the village of Pagdandiya. The show is headed for a leap of five years where Imlie will leave Aryan Singh Rathore. Fans will get to see a new show where she hates him. Fans are in two minds about the leap. There is a chance of Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) being paired with Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore. Here is a look at five twists that viewers can look forward to...

Imlie and Aryan are happy that Gudiya is with them. She will look after Gudiya like her own child. Imlie slips off the stairs and suffers a miscarriage. This leads to her being hospitalized where she is in a critical state. The doctors try their best but cannot save the baby. Aryan Singh Rathore is shaken.

The fact that Aditya (Manasvi Vashisht) and Malini's child brought about this ruin in the life of Aryan and Imlie will leave the former with resentment. They will develop trust issues. Aryan will drift apart from her emotionally. This will lead to their split.

Fans will get to see two kids in the Rathore household. One of them will be Gudiya, the daughter of Malini. There is a mystery on who is the other child. Fans feel that Malini will marry ASR and they will have a child. Malini wanted to snatch Imlie's husband from her to make her experience the same pain that she gave her.

Plus, there is speculation that Malini will somehow take over the whole business of Aryan Singh Rathore. He will be a puppet in her hands. We wonder if that will happen as fans hate it when they show ASR as a dumb man.

Fans can also look forward to the return of Jyoti who will work towards reuniting Aryan with Imlie. She will apparently come back as a positive character. In short, fans can look forward to a lot of things.