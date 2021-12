Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani and others is among the most viewed shows. Currently, the storyline is about Malini and Aditya's wedding. However, the makers have contracted some backlash on social media. 'EXPOSE MALINI IN IMLIE' is trending on Twitter as fans are calling out the makers for whitewashing her character. Fans have termed Malini to be a 'rapist' and demanding that she should be exposed in the show. Fans are also calling out the hypocrisy in the show and questioning what would everyone's reaction be if a man would have made moves like Malini. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: Anupamaa TOPS again with a hike; Udaariyaan drops, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnesses jump in ratings

Hypocrisy has surpassed all limits

Fans ne apko support kea abtak makers. Ab fans apko todegi

Rapist ko hum show main nahi dekhna chahte

Expose the rapist.

She raped a man by intoxicating him

Some common believes: Either a person can be feminist or misogynist

What’s sad is that despite this beautiful and tremendous effort from us all to get this important message across to these makers, it’ll still fall on deaf ears and eyes too blinded by trp digits ? EXPOSE MALINI IN IMLIE — Snazzy_Naz (@SnazzyNaz3) December 31, 2021