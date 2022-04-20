Imlie made news once again as reports emerged that Manasvi Vashisht is quitting the show. He had replaced Gashmeer Mahajani as Aditya Kumar Tripathi. Manasvi Vashisht informed fans of his exit four days back with a small note on Instagram. He had joined the team in January after Gashmeer Mahajani opted out of the show as he had multiple commitments. There were speculations around Manasvi Vashisht's exit, and it happened so fast that even the channel was surprised. Now, he has informed fans about the real reason in an interview with ETimes. Also Read - Karan Kundrra OPENS up about his marriage plans with Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash

He told the portal that he was told that Imlie revolved around Aditya, Imlie and Malini, and they were the central characters. He said he was aware that Fahmaan Khan had an important role as Aryan Singh Rathore but he was told that the show was basically about Aditya and Imlie. Of late there was immense focus on the character of Aryan Singh Rathore and Aditya got sidelined. He said the makers informed him that the character of Aditya would turn negative on the show. Manasvi Vashisht already played a grey character on the show Ishq Main Marjawan 2 and did not want to repeat that. Also Read - Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul to get married next after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

He told ETimes that he is glad that the makers understood his perspective and released from the show. He wished the team the best. Manasvi Vashisht said, "Imlie is a good show and has a great team and for the show to do better, the writers need to bring in newer twists and turns." Also Read - BTS: Deepika Padukone asks if 'V is naughty or nice' as Desi ARMY imagines the Pathaan actress interviewing Taehyung [watch video]

Fahmaan Khan has captured the attention of one and all with his rousing performance as Aryan Singh Rathore. Fans are going crazy over the well-written character for the hunk. The chemistry of Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan is also great.