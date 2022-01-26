Imlie: Mayuri Deshmukh aka Malini opens up on Gashmeer Mahajani's exit; lavishes praise on her 'disciplined co-star'

Imlie's Gashmeer Mahajani has quit the show. He will be shooting for some more days. Fans will agree that Gashmeer Mahajani delivered the goods in the role of the morally conflicted but Mr. Nice Guy Aditya Tripathi. The role was not an easy one to pull off. He has earned the respect of all his co-stars. In an interview with India Forums, Malini Deshmukh aka Mayuri has waxed eloquent about her co-star. Both of them have a Maharashtrian background and are rooted in theatre. The actress said that quitting a show is the decision of an individual artiste and she did not wish to comment on the same. She said it was a great experience to know someone like him who is a good actor and a wonderful human being. Also Read - Imlie: Did Gashmeer Mahajani aka Aditya leave show on a sour note? The actor reveals

Mayuri Deshmukh said that she enjoyed their scenes in the initial days the most. It was a period when Aditya and Malini would fight a lot. She said the scenes came out naturally. She told India Forums, "We both try to improvise and end up adding our inputs in those scenes which worked out well and were also appreciated by the viewers." She also said that they bonded as they have their roots in Maharashtrian culture. She told the portal, "However, speaking in Marathi with each other came very naturally to us. It wasn't like a deliberate effort. It's like two Bengali people speaking in Bengali. Overall, it has been a great journey with Gashmeer."

It seems the makers and Gashmeer Mahajani tried their best to make things work. The actor is busy with his films and web series in Hindi and Marathi. He was not able to devote more than 10-15 days to Imlie. The show is now getting love for the track of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqueer. Fahmaan Khan is getting a lot of appreciation as the hot-headed Aryan.