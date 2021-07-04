Imlie: Mayuri Deshmukh aka Malini REVEALS if she would like to be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss

Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie has become quite popular due to their interesting storyline. All the characters in the show have been beautifully carved. Mayuri Deshmukh who plays Malini in Imlie is happy with the way her character is being portrayed. In an interview with ETimes, Mayuri Deshmukh said that the kind of love and appreciation she has got for her character from the viewers is just overwhelming. She said that she had not anticipated all this when she had signed up for the show and was very neutral with her expectations so it felt nice when she did not expect anything and got good results. Mayuri even shared that though she is not the female lead, she is happy with the way her character has shaped up. Also Read - Will Imlie's Sumbul Touqueer Khan quit the show for her Bollywood dreams? Here's what we know

Mayuri Deshmukh aka Malini was also asked whether she would like to be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. Mayuri Deshmukh said, "I am a very private person. So I am not sure how much I am willing to be a part of a reality show. They say never say never but as of now I love my craft of acting and want to do just that. Reality shows do not attract me. I have watched just the first season of Bigg Boss and then I didn't watch any other season. I got so busy with theatre and my studies that I never got the time to watch Bigg Boss." Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Sumbul Touqueer Khan aka Imlie spoke about her father and how she plans to make him happy.

She revealed that her parents got divorced when she was 6 years old. She said that though life was different yet not difficult as she loved her dad who took care of her and her sister like a father and mother, both. She shared how her father used to wake them up and make them do breakfast and they used to go to school while their father left for office. Sumbul now wishes to do things for him and make him happy.