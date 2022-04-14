Imlie: Mayuri Deshmukh to make a comeback as Malini on the show? Is Manasvi Vashisht set to stay for a longer run

Imlie fans are loving the jodi of Fahmaan Khan (Aryan Singh Rathore) and Sumbul Touqeer who plays the main role. Now, actress Mayuri Deshmukh is slated to make a comeback on the show. We have to see how the show will proceed from now on. The TRPs of the show have dipped a bit. It has happened due to the IPL. In fact, even the TRPs of Star Plus' top show, Anupamaa is low at 3 at a time when the #MaAn track is happening in its full glory. Fans feel that Imlie needs the drama quotient which the return of Malini might bring to the show. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to pose as husband and wife for the first time today at THIS time

It seems fans will see the love confession of Imlie and Aryan Singh Rathore on the show. There will be a bomb blast and Aryan will confess his love thinking that he needs to do it before he dies. The whole track of Imlie and Aryan has been rather rushed. Fans are thinking that if Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) makes a comeback then even Manasvi Vashisht will be back as Aditya Tripathi. Enmity and rivalry is needed to keep the show alive...

Really hoping Malini to make #Imlie’s life miserable so Aryan can diss her ? or or or (don’t hit me) Malini to fall in love with #AryanSinghRathore (for his money) and a Imlie vs Malini for Aryan! https://t.co/q1NagpKaTH — ? (@supitsmuskaan) April 14, 2022

I refuse to accept this!

Somebody will pinch me n get me up from this nightmare yes

Jaa yeh manungi hi nahi maine#Imlie https://t.co/oqFEfpj0kq — ?????????RCB FTW (@akalkandho) April 14, 2022

On the show, Imlie has got married to Aryan Singh Rathore. There were talks that Manasvi Vashisht might quit as he was unhappy with how the character was moving on the show. Let us see how the makers use Malini now.