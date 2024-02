Imlie is one of the most watched shows on television. The show has been doing well ever since it began in 2020. The show started in 2020 and is one of the top five shows on TRP charts. The show began with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, and Gashmeer Mahajani as the leads. Later, Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor took over in the second season. Currently, we see Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy as the lead couple on the show. The current story of Imlie and Agastya is the talk of the town. People have been loving the sizzling chemistry on the show. Also Read - TRP Report week 4: Anupamaa-Anuj's reunion helps with ratings; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak impress

Is Sai Ketan Rao leaving Imlie?

However, now the news about one of them leaving the show is doing rounds on the internet. The new promo of Imlie has released where we see Agastya dying in the show. The promo has left fans disappointed as they loved this jodi. The death promo made everyone think that Sai Ketan Rao aka Agastya is leaving the show now. However, nothing has been confirmed by Sai Ketan Rao or the makers of the show yet. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kavya and more Indian TV shows that have green flag male characters

Take a look at the promo here:

Many of the fans are hoping that the news is not true and they love the jodi of Imlie and Agastya. Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy have impressed everyone with their performance and the show will not be the same if anyone of them leaves the show. This might affect the TRPs of the show as well.

As per the latest story, Agastya believes Imlie's sister Kairi has betrayed his brother. He blames her for his brother's death. However, Imlie stands up for her sister and refuses to accept Agastya's claims. He keeps on blaming Kairi. Imlie loses her cool and slaps Agastya leaving everyone shocked.