Imlie: Sai Ketan Rao has received immense love from the audience for his latest television show. The actor, who used to play the character of Agastya, will be seen in a completely different avatar. He will soon be donning the role of Surya Reddy in Imlie. However, did you know that prior to doing Imlie, Sai Ketan Rao made his debut with the television show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali? In the same show, Sai was once slapped by a female co-star. The co-star who slapped Sai in one of her past interviews revealed that the actor was taken aback by surprise when she slapped him. Also Read - Imlie: Sai Ketan Rao confirms Agastya's death; talks about the interesting twists in the show

Imlie: Sai Ketan Rao aka Agastya was once slapped by Shivangi Khedkar

Television actress Shivangi Khedkar was paired opposite Sai Ketan Rao in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. While Sai played the role of Raghav, Shivangi essayed the character of Pallavi. Shivangi, in one of her past interviews, opened up about slapping Sai Ketan Rao in the past. The actress shared that she and Sai were shooting for a scene. In the scene, she was supposed to slap Sai. The actor thought that Shivangi, like most of the actors, would fake the slap. However, when the shooting commenced, the actress actually slapped Sai, which took the Imlie actor by huge surprise. Shivangi said she still remembers Sai's expression, and later both of them had a good laugh about the specific scene. Also Read - TRP Report week 5: Bigg Boss 17 grand finale episode receives love; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fight for the top spot

Sai Ketan Rao was widely applauded for his character Raghav in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. The show lasted for a year, but Sai received immense love from the viewers. Post the show, Sai bagged Chashni, which unfortunately didn't perform well and was wrapped up a few months after the show went on air.

Currently, the actor is seen in Imlie. The TRP of the show is quite decent as it's among the top 5 shows. Sai's on-screen chemistry with Adrija Roy, who essays the role of Imlie, has been appreciated by the ardent fans. The new promo is already out for Imlie, where Sai is back with another character called Surya Reddy. Many fans stated that how Surya reminded them of Raghav from Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.