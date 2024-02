Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy have been loved in Imlie. The third generation of the show is getting good response from the audience. The chemistry between Sai and Adrija has grabbed all the attention. People have loved this jodi a lot but the recent promo had left everyone shocked. In the promo, the death sequence of Agastya is shown and people were disappointed that the character is dying and the jodi of Agastya and Imlie will be broken. However, recently, Adrija and producer Gul Khan confirmed that Sai Ketan Rao is not quitting the show. Later, there were reports that Sai Ketan Rao will have a double role. Also Read - Imlie: Adrija Roy reveals if Sai Ketan Rao aka Agastya is quitting the show; talks about a big surprise for fans

Sai Ketan Rao to return with a new character

Now, Sai Ketan Rao has confirmed that he will be having a double role in the show. Speaking to Etimes he confirmed that Agastya is dying in the show but he will make a comeback. Sai Ketan Rao said that he will re-enter as Surya Pratap Reddy.

He shared that Imlie is doing well and hence the makers have to bring in new twists and turns every now and then. He said that his re-entry in the show will be a powerful role. He said, "I am playing a double role and will come back in the show as Agastya's brother. My entry is planned in a fantastic way. My character will be called Surya Pratap Reddy now."

Imlie began in 2020 and it starred Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, and Gashmeer Mahajani as the leads. Later, Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor took over in the second season.

Latest story of Imlie

As per the story of Imlie, Navya and Bhola make a plan against the Chaudhary family by plotting the deaths of Agastya and Imlie. The Chaudhary perform the last rites of Agastya and Imlie is held responsible for the tragic demise of Agastya.