Imlie: The television show starring Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy, has hooked viewers to their television screens. The show, spanning three seasons, has successfully captured audience attention. While the first and second seasons featured Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, Karan Vohra, and Megha Chakraborty, the third season features Sai and Adrija as Agastya/Surya and Imlie respectively. One of the main USPs of the third season's success is certainly Sai and Adrija's amazing on-screen camaraderie. However, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Sai stated that the reason behind their captivating chemistry is not just because of his and Adrija's off-screen interactions but more because of one specific person. Also Read - Imlie upcoming spoiler: Surya brings back Imlie to Chaudhary house as a house help; plans to ruin her happiness

Check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Imlie upcoming twists: Sonali reveals Surya's real identity to Imlie; latter pledges to protect her family from him [Watch]

Imlie: Sai Ketan Rao credits THIS person for the amazing on-screen camaraderie with Adrija Roy

According to Sai Ketan Rao , the depth of their performances is indebted to the guidance and mentorship provided by the show's director and the creative team. He credits their vision and direction for enabling him and Adrija Roy to delve deep into their characters, allowing their chemistry to flourish naturally on screen. This collaborative effort between the actors, director, and creative team has resulted in the palpable chemistry that resonates with viewers, making 'Imlie' a standout success in the realm of Indian television dramas. Also Read - Imlie: Will Agastya make a comeback? Sai Ketan Rao reveals which fan theory he really wants to come true [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Sai Ketan Rao said, ''I think our director really helps us as he is a very experienced person. Whenever Adrija and I perform a scene, he always gives input to make sure our scenes are enhanced. He has put in a lot of effort on me and Adrija. He has been handling the franchise and the show for many years. Talking about Adrija, she is a fantastic actor. She is very talkative and funny as well. But she brings the vibe too on the sets, as that liveliness is also very important."

Check out this video of TV shows banned in Pakistan below:

Talking about Imlie, the show took a major turn with Agastya's death. Sai Ketan Rao is back with another character, Surya Reddy. Initially, Imlie had a soft heart for Surya because he resembled Agastya, but now she hates him and will make sure to protect her family from Surya's evil plans.