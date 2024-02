Imlie: Sai Ketan Rao (Agastya) and Adrija Roy starrer is currently winning audience hearts with its intriguing storyline. The show is currently in the top 5 TRP category. Recently, the show took a major twist when Agastya's character died. Ardent fans of the show were heartbroken as they feared Sai might be leaving the show. However, makers soon introduced a new character, Surya Pratap Reddy. While a majority of the audience liked the new character, a few felt that Surya Pratap Reddy is similar to Raghav Rao from Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. In an exclusive interview, Sai reveals what he thinks about the comparison between his old and new character. Also Read - Imlie: Sai Ketan Rao reveals his first reaction to Agastya's death; says 'It feels so painful' [Exclusive]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: Top 7 TV shows that banked heavily on love triangles to boost TRPs

For those unaware, Sai Ketan Rao made his television debut with the show Mehendi Hai Rachnewali. Sai played the character of Raghav Rao, which became an instant hit. Raghav was a South Indian guy known to be straightforward, had a heavy South Indian accent, and also had a bit of grey shades. When the makers released the new promo of Imlie featuring Sai Ketan Rao as Surya Pratap Reddy, fans found similarities between them. Just like Raghav, Surya is South Indian and rough in his approach. When asked what he thinks about the fans' notion, Sai Ketan Rao said, ''You will never see Surya in the piece suit like Raghav. Surya is way rougher than Raghav. He is even more rugged than Raghav. Raghav was still sophisticated, but Surya is not sophisticated at all. There's a big difference. Surya is very wild but eventually, he is good at heart.'' Also Read - Imlie: Sai Ketan Rao aka Agastya was once slapped by THIS female costar? Here's what we know

Trending Now

Check out this video of TV shows banned in Pakistan below:

Sai has also revealed that he was heartbroken when the makers informed him that Agastya would die. He said that when he performs a character, he gives his all, and hence when any of his characters die or end, it feels painful. However, he also knows how television works, and one can't do anything about it. The actor states that he has enjoyed playing Agastya, and he is also having a blast portraying Surya.