Imlie: Sai Ketan Rao recently broke many hearts when his character died in the popular television show, which also features Adrija Roy. Imlie is one of the most popular television shows and has consistently managed to be in the top 5 in the TRP chart. Sai gained wide recognition for portraying Agastya in Imlie. However, his track as Agastya ended when the character was recently shown dying in the show. While Sai is all set to entertain the audience with his new character Surya Reddy in Imlie,the actor, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, recently opened up about what exactly he felt when the makers informed him about Agastya's death.

On being asked how did he felt when the makers first informed him about Agastya' s death, Sai Ketan Rao said, "I was actually quite moved and sad because whenever I portray a character, I invest a lot of my emotions and memories into that role as an actor. When a character dies so suddenly, it certainly feels painful, but then you really can't do anything as it's a part and parcel of the journey.

On being quizzed about what would he like to say to his fans who are badly missing Agastya, the actor said, 'For fans, I really want to convey one thing: if you feel there's an Agastya in you or in your circle, in your family, don't get carried away by what others tell you or by your emotions. Be your own decision-maker. What others say or think about you should not be your concern; you should always follow your heart. Because what Agastya did, he did because he was helpless due to certain circumstances which were created by someone else. And to fans who are missing Agastya, I think they will eventually be okay as they will also like and enjoy my new character of Surya Reddy."

Talking about Imlie, the makers have already released the promo where Sai Ketan Rao has entered as Inspector Surya Pratap Reddy. Surya is said to be Agastya's brother. It is stated that Surya will fall in love with Imlie, which will bring a major twist to the story.