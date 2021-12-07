Imlie spoiler alert 7 December 2021:

Imlie is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. The current track of Imlie and Aditya's separation has kept the fans of the show glued to their Tv sets. Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer TV show recently saw a new entry taking place. Fahmaan Khan of Apna Bhi Time Aayega has entered Imlie as Aryan Singh Rathore. And since the TRPs of the show has picked up again. It seems the quadrilateral of love is working well for the makers. In the latest episode of Imlie, we saw Aparna giving an ultimatum to Aditya. Aparna insists that Aditya brings Imlie home. And finally, Aditya will give in. However, Malini and Anu have already put their plans into action to ruin Adilie reunion.

For the unversed, Imlie has demanded that Malini leave the Tripathi house. Malini who pretends to be pregnant with Aditya child emotionally fools Aditya. When Aditya couldn't give in to Imlie's demand, the latter leaves the house. Malini, in absence of Imlie, begins poisoning Aditya's mind against her. She alleges that Imlie who has joined Aditya's Bhasker Times as an intern has grown close to their boss, Aryan Rathore. Differences are cropping up between Aditya and Imlie and not just personally but also professionally. However, Adilie fans, get ready for a little solace as Aditya will decide to bring Imlie back home. And now, in the upcoming episodes of Imlie, we will after much consideration and deliberation Aditya will ask Malini to return home. The Tripathi's will rejoice and plan a party to celebrate the same. Aditya will turn emotional. Malini will agree however, she has a plan to separate Adilie.

Though Aryan will reject Malini's offer to join hands and separate Aditya from Imlie, she will decide to use him indirectly to bring fulfil her plan. In the upcoming episodes of Imlie, we will see Aryan lashing out at Imlie. The latter will instigate him saying that he won't understand the pain of someone dear leaving them. Aryan will remind her that she has just broken up with Aditya and nothing more. He rebukes her for crying over the same instead of taking the matter into her own hands. He gives Imlie a reality check saying that she cannot expect someone to hold her hand and take her home.