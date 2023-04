Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's friendship has been the talk of the town since Imlie days. Fans love their chemistry, so much so, that they want them to be a couple in real life too. Fahmaan also entered Bigg Boss 16 house to support and boast the morale of Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Their equation grabbed everyone's attention. With great fame, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has now purchased a luxurious house in the city of dreams - Mumbai. The actress held a housewarming party which was attended by Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others. But Fahmaan Khan was missing from the party. That led to a lot of speculation and talking. Now, Fahmaan has spoken about the same. Also Read - Indian Telly Awards 2023: Urfi Javed, Fahmaan Khan, Pranali Rathod, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma stun on the red carpet [View Pics]

Fahmaan Khan talks all about how proud he is of Sumbul Touqeer Khan

In a recent interview with Etimes, Fahmaan Khan said that he has visited Sumbul Touqeer Khan's home. The Dharampatni actor mentioned that not everything had to be put up on Instagram and he is not much of a social media kind of guy. He likes to keep certain parts of his life private. Fahmaan said that Sumbul Touqeer Khan has beautifully done her home and he is proud of the fact that at such a young age she has managed to have a house in Mumbai. He said that it is a big thing and he is very happy for her.

Talking about their friendship, Fahmaan Khan said that it is very organic, honest and they need no social media to prove it. It needs no influence. The actor said that whenever they meet they have a lot of fun. Testimony of that is their recent appearance on Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull. Sumbul, Fahmaan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and many others appeared on the show and played a lot of games. They definitely had a blast. Sumbul also injured herself and it was Fahmaan Khan who went running toward her to check on her. The video of the same went viral on social media and Arylie fans simply could not get over their bond.

SHE IS A FIGHTER

She always knew how to get up after each failure in order to continue her fights and achieve her goals without complaining .

And Fahmaan as always is her support system ?#SumbulTouqeerKhan #FahmaanKhan #SuMaanpic.twitter.com/M2054clCJh — émilie_uppy04?? (@imuppy04) April 24, 2023

A friendship like theirs has all our hearts.