Imlie has been one of the most popular and loved TV shows in the country. Currently, Imlie stars Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra and Seerat Kapoor in the lead as Imlie, Atharva and Cheeni. Previously, Imlie starred Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the lead. Fahmaan and Sumbul's chemistry was a massive hit and brought mammoth success to the series. However, a couple of weeks ago, Fahmaan and Sumbul quit Imlie. And now, Fahmaan Khan has given a shout-out to the director for making Aryan Singh Rathore so memorable for the viewers.

Fahmaan Khan celebrates one year of Aryan Singh Rathore

Fahmaan Khan played the role of Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie. He was not the titular role. Fahmaan was supposed to make a cameo as per reports. However, fans loved him so much that the makers made him the lead. Fahmaan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie's chemistry was super hot to handle for the fans. They would set the screens on fire all the time. The acting chops of Fahmaan and Sumbul would always be the talk of the town.

Coming back to Aryan Singh Rathore, Fahmaan shared a short glimpse that the director of Imlie, Atif Cam had shared on his gram a year ago and thanked him for creating magic. Fahmaan thanked the director for trusting him to portray the magic of Aryan Khan. He also thanked Rahul, calling it their baby.

Fahmaan Khan gives an Instagram shout-out to Imlie directors:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atif Khan (@atifcam)

Fahmaan Khan to be seen in Dharam Patnii next

Fahmaan Khan is gearing up for his new TV show called Dharam Patnii. He will be seen sharing screen space with Kritika Singh Yadav. Fahmaan expressed his excitement saying that for an actor nothing beats the excitement to play a new character. "I am excited to essay the role of Ravi Randhawa in 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patni’," he said. Fahmaan says that the show will feature how brutal fate can be.