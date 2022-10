Fahmaan Khan is on a career high after Imlie. Everyone went gaga over his terrific performance as Aryan Singh Rathore. In fact, he is being hailed as one of the best talents around. The popularity of the show has opened new avenues for him too. In a chat with BollywoodLife, Fahmaan Khan said, "I feel fans liked the fact that he was a feminist. Also, how he stood up for his own people. He might have issues with them in private, but he never let them down in front of others. I feel this is what got so many people connected to Aryan Singh Rathore." Also Read - TRP Report Week 40: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin poses big threat to Anupamaa; Bigg Boss 16 takes a decent start

He also spoke about his contemporaries whom he likes. Fahmaan Khan told us, "I felt that Sidharth Shukla had a terrific personality. He was loaded with aura and charisma. It is sad that he left us so early." Talking about his colleagues, he said, "I feel Gashmeer Mahajani is a great performer. It was a treat doing scenes with him in Imlie. In my previous show, I worked with Megha Ray. She is also very good. We managed to create a good chemistry in a short time."

He said that he is looking into some projects, and one can hope for an announcement soon. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer earned the love of millions. Now, Imlie has taken a leap. It is now the story of Atharva and Cheeni. The new star cast is yet to build a fan base for themselves. Fahmaan Khan said he is watching Bigg Boss for his BFF Sumbul Touqeer Khan.