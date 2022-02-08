Imlie star Gashmeer Mahajani has another TV show on mind? Actor makes an exciting reveal

It was recently that actor Gashmeer Mahajani aka Aditya Tripathi bid adieu to Imlie. After being a part of the show for more than a year, he decided to quit the show. He starred opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh and now, Manasvi Vashisht has stepped into his shoes. So what's next for Gashmeer Mahajani. He became a household name with the show Imlie and his fans definitely want to see him back on TV screen again. But is the actor ready to return to the small screen again or he has big plans now? In a recent question and answer session with fans on Instagram, he shared his views. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 15's Rashami Desai-Umar Riaz team up for song, Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Fahmaan Khan fight with chappals on Imlie sets and more

The actor was asked if he would take up another TV show if offered. To this, he replied saying that "I haven't closed that door. Depends on the script." Well, well, well! It looks like we shall see Gashmeer Mahajani again on the TV screen if he has a good script in hand.

Meanwhile, as he marked his exit from Imlie, his co-star Sumbul had spoken about it and stated that she misses him a lot. In an interview with ETimes, hshe had stated that she cried a lot after getting to know that Gashmeer had planned to quit the show. She was quoted saying, "Yes, I miss Gashmeer a lot. Humne bahot hi pyaare pyaare scenes kiye hai saath mein. One of my favorite scenes for example is the one where he was teaching me geometry which was actually stretched to three episodes after both of us improvised on it. I still remember that when for the first time he had thought about quitting the show and he had a talk with the makers about it, I was really shocked. I started crying hearing the news as I didn't want him to leave. But inshallah we will work together again in the future."