Sumbul Touqueer and Fahman Khan have been the face behind one of the most top-rated shows Imlie. They are now not a part of the show anymore. Both stars have tremendous social media followings. Fans of the duo were sad when they exited the show. Apart from their kickass chemistry, they are also very good friends in real life.

Talking about Sumbul, she is a very popular name in the TV industry just like Anupamaa fame actress . Both of them have been doing good serials in the telly industry. Lately, Sumbul was seen wrapping the shoot of season 1 of Imlie. She told goodbye to the show whereas Rupali is still rocking with Anupamaa. The duo bonded well on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar sets where all the Star Plus stars came together to have lots of fun. Lately, we have come across a throwback clip where one can see how Sumbul's sweet gesture for Anupamaa touched her soul.

Watch Sumbul Touqueer meeting Rupali Ganguly for the first time:

In the clip, we can see that when Sumbul saw Rupali for the first time, the first thing that came to her mind was how big a star Rupali was. Sumbul was also seen touching the feet of Rupali and this gesture got tears in her eyes. Rupali is seen telling in the clip that Sumbul is a very sweet and loving girl and she misses her.

Take a look at Sumbul Touqueer- Fahman Khan's latest music video:

On the professional front, Sumbul's latest project is a music video titled Ishq Ho Gaya with Fahman. The teaser of the song has come out and is a romantic number with a dash of a festive touch to the same. The song will brighten your navratri festival. The chemistry of the duo on the screen looks magical. Viewers would be hooked to the screen with their innocent love story.