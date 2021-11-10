Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie has been amongst the top five shows on the TRP charts since the start. The show is about a smart village girl, is forced to marry a journalist after they seek shelter in a hut during heavy rains. On reaching the city, she realises that her husband is engaged to be married. Recently, we saw Malini trying to overpower Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) in order to get back into the life of Aditya. Amidst all this, Imlie decides to leave Aditya after he does not show trust in her. Imlie decides to move forward in life and become a good news reporter. Now, as per reports in IWMBuzz, Suhani Si Ek Ladki actress Rajshri Rani will be entering the show. Sources close to the portal said that Rajshri will play an integral role and her entry will further add a new flavour to the proceedings. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Here's all that you can expect from tonight's episode of top TV shows

Meanwhile, it was reported that Fahmaan Khan will be entering the show and Gashmeer Mahajani might quit the show. Fahmaan Khan has also confirmed that he is entering the show but not replacing Gashmeer. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes said he will be a threat to Imlie and Aditya's blooming romance. Fahmaan shared, "My character will bring twists and turns in the life of Imlie, Aditya and Tripathi Parivaar. I decided to accept this role because it is different in many ways. My character has a lot of layers. There are many aspects and many shades to his personality which will come out as the show progresses. With this show, I will be back on TV after a gap of a few weeks. When Imlie was offered to me, it was too good an opportunity to refuse because. Gul Khan is one of the well-known producers in the TV industry and the show too is doing pretty well on TV, so there was really no reason to say no."

Well, Gashmeer Mahajani hasn't yet reacted to the rumours of him leaving the show but fans are surely hoping that the rumours aren't true.