Popular TV show Imlie is gaining a lot of fans online. Gul Khan produced TV show, Imlie, stars Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan, Manasvi Vashisht and Mayuri Deshmukh to name a few. The current track of Imlie is focused on Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie's wedding. Imlie is against the wedding and feels that Aryan has some ulterior motive. Aryan, on the other hand, has fallen head-over-heels in love with Imlie. Previously, Imlie was paired with Aditya previously played by Gashmeer Mahajani. Now, Sumbul and Gashmeer enjoyed massive popularity online. And when he left the show, fans were devastated. Anyway, Aditya yet again got married to Malini aka Mayuri Deshmukh. With the entry of Fahmaan Khan, fans started shipping Imlie with Aryan. Arylie, in no time, became a thing.

And now, the lead actress herself has admitted that Aryan and Imlie have gained a huge fanbase. Sumbul told India Forums, "I know Aditya and Imlie had many fans but Aryan and Imlie has become a rage." Sumbul said that she was confident that Fahmaan's Aryan would make a mark in the series with the way his introduction was planned. Sumbul also admitted to the track change and having a fear of acceptance from the audience. Sumbul added that she loves the arc of Aryan's character in the show as he is very different from Aditya and Imlie.

On the other hand, Fahmaan's Aryan being the lover boy is winning hearts. In the latest episode of Imlie, the way he expressed his pain that Imlie hasn't spoken to him for about 37 hours has especially gone viral. Fans are hailing Aryan Singh Rathore to be the perfect partner. Check out the tweets below:

Fahmaan's entry on the show has definitely altered the track of Imlie. However, the show and Arylie seem to have good potential to take the story forward.