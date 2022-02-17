Imlie on Star Plus has been ruling the TRP charts for over a year now. The TV show, starring Sumbul Touqeer in the eponymous role and Fahmaan Khan, has been widely loved by viewers, and every little forthcoming development is looked forward to with great expectations. For instance, even when Gashmeer Mahajani, who played the pivotal role of Aditya Tripathi, on the show was recently replaced by Manasvi Vashisht, it created huge buzz and was met with huge anticipation rather than backlash, which is wont to transpire from the audience under such circumstances. Which is why we're sure that this new development on Imlie is going to be met with similar enthusiasm. Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer FINALLY opens up on Manasvi Vashisht replacing Gashmeer Mahajani; uses THIS word to describe him

A recent report in TelyChakkar has surfaced, which states that TV actress Fareen Shaikh, known for her work in the serial, Shubh Laabh on Sony SAB, has been roped in by the makers to star opposite Sumbul Touqeer and Manasvi Vashisht. The report further reveals that not much is known about her role yet other than she'll be playing a character named Gilheri on Imlie. It's also being said that the entry of said character played by Fareen Shaikh is likely to ensue a few interesting twists on the TV show, which should take the plot forward in exciting new directions.

For the uninitiated, Star Plus' Imlie is loosely based on the erstwhile Bengali TV show, Ishti Kutum, which had aired on Star Jalsa. Imlie had premiered on 16th November 2020 on the channel, and has since being going from strength to strength, always finding itself perched high among the ratings.