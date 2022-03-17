Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer and sister Saniya share heartfelt posts for their dad on his birthday

Imlie is doing very well on the TRP charts. The show is seeing a very good track where Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) is married to Aryan Singh Rathore (Fahmaan Khan). Today, it is the birthday of Sumbul Touqeer's father. Hasan Touqeer Khan is a choreographer in TV shows. He has been in shows like Dance India Dance Junior. It is a known fact that both Sumbul Touqeer and her sister Saniya have been raised by their dad. Her parents got divorced when she was six. He moved to Mumbai soon with his daughters. Like him, even the girls were inclined towards the entertainment industry and soon found work. Also Read - Imlie director Atif Khan teases fans with a video of shirtless Fahmaan Khan; fans say, 'How are we supposed to sleep now'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer Khan (@sumbul_touqeer)

Sumbul Touqeer said that her sister and she had a different childhood with a single parent. It seems he cared for them like a mom and dad. The girls were close to their mother till they lived in Delhi but things changed after they moved to Mumbai. The girls lost some touch with her. Also Read - TRP Report Week 9: Anupamaa TRUMPS again, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's ratings see a slight dip – check TOP 5 TV shows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer Khan (@sumbul_touqeer)

In the second post, it is written that life has not been easy for the sisters but the girls promised that they would make their dad proud. It seems it was their father who spotted their talent in the performing arts and decided to move to Mumbai. The girls acted in Krishna and Leela plays as child. Fans also sent love to Sumbul Touqeer and her dad. A fan commented that this was only the start for Sumbul in the entertainment industry. The young lady who is just 18 has delivered a fab performance on the show, Imlie. She was part of Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 as well. We wish Touqeer Sr a very happy birthday! Also Read - Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer's pic as bride and groom makes fans' hearts melt - read tweets