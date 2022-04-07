Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan get compared to Shilpa Shetty-Akshay Kumar from Dhadkan over THIS scene

Imlie upcoming latest twist: Aryan (Fahmaan Khan) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) were compared to Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar from Dhadkan as Aryan defends Imlie as Badi Maa questions her character.