Imlie upcoming episode: Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan, Manasvi Vashishth starrer romance drama show is winning hearts and how! The show is maintaining its no. 4 spot on the TRP charts. With ratings of 2.3, Imlie is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Sumbul and Fahmaan's chemistry and tashan on-screen has been widely appreciated by fans. Previously, Sumbul was paired with Aditya aka Manasvi Vashisht, previously played by Gashmeer Mahajani. They were heavily shipped together online as Adilie. However, with Fahmaan Khan's entry as Aryan Singh Rathore, Imlie and Aryan have taken over. They are ardently shipped together as Arylie. In the upcoming episode of Imlie, there's a scene which in which Aryan stands up for Imlie. And Arylie are being compared to and from .

It will so happen that Imlie will help Aryan after he got hurt because of her footwear outside the room. She will help him sleep. After a while, Imlie will leave Rathore Mansion to find deets about the demise of Aryan's brother-in-law. Aryan believes that Aditya is behind it. Imlie wants to prove Aditya's innocence so that Aryan can finally move on in life and so can Arpita. Imlie had left in the middle of the night and it was seen by Badi Maa and Gudiya. They click pictures and later confront Imlie in front of everyone. Bade Maa alleges that she might have been fooling around with Aditya. She character assassinates Imlie in front of everyone. However, Aryan stands by Imlie. And this scene is being compared to Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar's scene from Dhadkan. The one where Ram takes a firm stand for Anjali when his mother alleges that she is seducing his step-brother. Fans are also going gaga over Aryan's trust on Imlie. Check out the tweet here:

