Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan show going off air? Insider reveals the truth [Exclusive]

Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan has been grabbing headlines a lot lately. It all started with the reports of Manasvi Vashisht quitting the show. It was later confirmed that Manasvi has truly quit the show. He played Aditya Tripathi in it. And after his exit, there has been a huge question floating around in the minds of the fans of the show, which is, whether Imlie is going off-air. And we have exclusive dope on the same. Imlie fans, Arylie fans, you guys have nothing to worry about.

A source exclusively informed us, "This is rubbish that the show is going off-air. It has terrific ratings and people love the lead pair. Fans can expect a lot of twists now." Well, well, this is surely great news. For the unversed, after Gashmeer Mahajani quit the show, the TRPs have been fluctuating a lot. Imlie used to be in the TOP three on the TRP chart without fail. However, in the last couple of weeks, the TRPs slipped a little. Manasvi who replaced Gashmeer as Aditya did a fine job. However, with the love pouring in for Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan and Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer's chemistry, the track was changed.

Manasvi in an interview revealed that the makers were planning to turn Aditya negative in the upcoming twist. However, he convinced them to end Aditya's track on a happy note. The last couple of weeks saw Imlie trying to get to the bottom of Arvind's mysterious death. Aryan had been blaming Aditya all the while for all those articles. However, it was found out that Aditya was fooled years ago.

Meanwhile, upcoming twists are sure to feature around Imlie and Aryan. Arylie fans, are you excited? Just stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more exclusive gup on Imlie.