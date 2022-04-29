Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Fahmaan Khan have a special message for fans who don't want AryLie together – watch hilarious video

Imlie is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Recently, the TRPs of the Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan starrer Tv show increased slightly. Well, Sumbul and Fahmaan aka Imlie and Aryan do enjoy a collective fan following. They are widely shipped as Arylie on social media these days. However, Imlie was initially a show about Imlie and Aditya. Sumbul was paired opposite Gashmeer Mahajani, later Manasvi Vashisht's Aditya. But, with the entry of Fahmaan Khan as Aryan Singh Rathore, things changed a lot. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj says he wouldn't have done Anuj Kapadia's role EVER; here's why

And now, with Aditya's character removed from the story completely, Imlie's focus is on the romance between Aryan and Imlie. However, there are fans who still love Imlie and Aditya's jodi. There is a certain section of the audience who doesn't want to see Aryan and Imlie together at all. And for them, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have a special message. Fahmaan and Sumbul shared a video in which they are both acting all goofy. Pardesi Pardesi cover by Rahul Jain is being played and Fahmaan is singing alongside Rahul whereas Imlie aka Sumbul is dancing like crazy in the background. They have captioned the post saying, "People be like : Imlie and Aryan are not suitable for each other. Meanwhile imlie and Aryan : (music notes and dancing emoticons)" That's their response for all the non-arylie shippers. Check it out below:

A couple of weeks ago, Sumbul admitted that Arylie is a growing sensation these days. She had told India Forums, "I know Aditya and Imlie had many fans but Aryan and Imlie has become a rage." Fahmaan Khan's portrayal as tall, dark and handsome Aryan Singh Rathore is being widely appreciated. Sumbul and Fahmaan's chemistry is also magical on-screen.