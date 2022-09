Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan played the leads in the TV show of Imlie. The stars played Imlie and Aryan Rathore respectively. Their chemistry was much loved by the fans. They were together known as Arylie. Fans simply loved how flawlessly beautifully Imlie and Aryan looked together. They want them to be a couple in real life too. Even though Fahmaan and Sumbul have rubbished rumours of them being a couple in real life, there is a strong buzz that something is brewing between the too. Whether couple or not, they sure share a great bond and recently Keva Shefali also spoke about the same. Also Read - Imlie stars Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer team up for a romantic music video; Arylie fans can't keep calm [FIRST LOOK OUT]

Keva Shefali's candid confession about Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Keva Shefali who essays the role of Cheeni in Imlie, spoke about the bond she shares with Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan. She mentioned that she had the utmost fun with both of them on sets. And candidly she also revealed that Sumbul Touqeer used to be less in her room and rather spent time in Fahmaan Khan's room. She then also said that she used to be Arpita too. Basically, everyone worked as a fun team on the sets of Imlie. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer wrap up Imlie, Anupamaa's Toshu disgusts fans, Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Kya Ooltah Chashmah and more

There are many videos and pictures on social media showcasing Sumbul, Fahmaan and Keva's bond. The two actor definitely took the best care of the little one on sets. She received great love for performing Cheeni with dedication and many fell in love with her. Also Read - Imlie: As Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore's journey comes to an end on the show; here's how he won hearts on and off screen

Make way for Imlie 2

As the first season of Imlie comes to an end, Imlie 2 is going to hit the TV screens too. The story is going to be about grown up Cheeni and Meethi. While Meethi would be the sweet, innocent daughter of Imlie and Aryan, Cheeni is strong and independent lady who will go to any length to achieve what she wants.