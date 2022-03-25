Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan, Manasvi Vashisht and Mayuri Deskhmukh starrer is winning hearts and how. Recently, the show which saw a slight dip in the ratings bounced back. The current track of Arylie's shaadi has kept everyone hooked to the show. The chemistry between Fahmaan and Sumbul has mightily impressed the audience. Arylie's fans are loving the nok-jhok between the characters over their upcoming dhamakedaar wedding. However, there are some instances that have left fans of the show aghast. Also Read - Imlie: Do you support Aryan Singh Rathore or Imlie in the current wedding track? Vote Now

In the latest episodes of Imlie, we are seeing how Imlie is confused and angry with Aryan for betraying her and getting on with the wedding. While Aryan has his reasons, Imlie feels hurt because she never imagined Aryan forcing the wedding. Imlie has been openly showing her hatred to Aryan whilst questioning his moves. Recently, we saw the mehendi ceremony scene taking place. Aryan yet again tricked Imlie. The latter turned aggressive towards Aryan. Now, there are some fans who have called this act out. Fans love watching Imlie and Aryan together. However, it seems Imlie's aggression is not something they could accept. Some fans called out the makers for ruining Imlie's character. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast unhappy with makers; Ankita Lokhande’s husband reveals he's a ‘Ghar Jamai’ and more

Some of Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer's fans, on the other hand, accepted that it is a part of her character's frustration and pain. Some of the Arylie fans made other fans understand that Imlie has her share of angst and pain which she will showcase. And hence, they feel there will be progress in Imlie's character too. Fans are expecting to see a change of heart in Imlie, progress in her character. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Imlie upcoming twist: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer's intense Holi sequence leaves Arylie fans gasping for breath

How can a girl who has studied behave like that and how can such a handsome man love a girl who doesn’t respect him?

Sorry but you destroyed the character of #imlie @MuskanBajaj02 #Arylie pic.twitter.com/67rTpzfQkH — Asmaa (@Fleurmarguerita) March 25, 2022

No outrage on #Imlie abusive behaviour but if Aryan was abusive like this humko threads milte roz — ?. (@mrsasimriaz) March 25, 2022

Now imagine a man did this to a woman instead ? People would scream and shout violence. Just want to know when violence on men became so normal. It‘s appaling. #imlie — Yahvi (@inni20527027) March 25, 2022

Agree .they hv totally degrade the character of Imlie..such a brainless bimbo.. — Simmi_smile (@simmi_smile) March 25, 2022

You want Arylie love story then try to understand both the characters first. Arylie me dono hi aate hai so unbiased hona sikh lo. THEY BOTH ARE WRONG & RIGHT. THEY BOTH ARE DOING MANY MISTAKES. THEY BOTH ARE EQUALLY FAILING TO UNDERSTAND EACH OTHER. P.S.Judge less. #Arylie #Imlie — ❀Madhu❀ (@wonderous_soul_) March 25, 2022

Makers have decided #imlie character like that. #imlie is always going back to T's, that's why Aru is pulling her to his side. Then only we will get #Arylie content. Why u r all creating seperate teams for imlie & Aru. Let's enjoy the show — Vijaya (@SubhaVijay05) March 25, 2022

Exactly

Agar ye 19 years ki hai to bhayi wesa bejave wese kaam kyu ni karti

Mahan aatma wali aunty kyu banna hai ??#Imlie #Arylie @atifcam https://t.co/JYknadhEzY — Aarohi Rathore (@aarohi_ar) March 25, 2022

What ever is happening rn still i am very excited for that one episode when Imlie will realise that she is in love with her ABP. #imlie #arylie — Payal Sanyal (@PAYALSANYAL97) March 25, 2022

Ye jo bhi log hai free ka lar rahe hai koi Aryan ke side koi imli ke side koi #Arylie ke side please hastag ko negativity se fill karna band karo khus raho na kyu itne dukhi ho Agar nahi ruke to Asia pati/ patni milega milega .?????. Stop rona dhona #Imlie???? pic.twitter.com/eB2BnMRGJN — Ayushi Tannu Bhardwaj (@TannuAyushi) March 25, 2022

Struggling!

Struggling bcoz both can't see beyond the trauma both are going through!

One is scared of loosing her...another is just not coping with again getting forced!

Both need to have a breakdown!

So their emotions will come out!#Imlie#Arylie pic.twitter.com/sIYJwZ5HmF — ????????? (@akalkandho) March 25, 2022

That's why the frustration is coming out of #Imlie in anger...bcoz she couldn't control the situation anymore!

N no #AryanSinghRathore is not butcher bcoz he is no akt!

He will give her right...her ability to choose for herself!

It will just take sometime!

Both #Arylie are+ pic.twitter.com/NSJ2OWHqxY — ????????? (@akalkandho) March 25, 2022

On the other hand, there are a few who want to see Aryan and Imlie's dance performance.