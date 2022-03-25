Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan, Manasvi Vashisht and Mayuri Deskhmukh starrer is winning hearts and how. Recently, the show which saw a slight dip in the ratings bounced back. The current track of Arylie's shaadi has kept everyone hooked to the show. The chemistry between Fahmaan and Sumbul has mightily impressed the audience. Arylie's fans are loving the nok-jhok between the characters over their upcoming dhamakedaar wedding. However, there are some instances that have left fans of the show aghast. Also Read - Imlie: Do you support Aryan Singh Rathore or Imlie in the current wedding track? Vote Now
In the latest episodes of Imlie, we are seeing how Imlie is confused and angry with Aryan for betraying her and getting on with the wedding. While Aryan has his reasons, Imlie feels hurt because she never imagined Aryan forcing the wedding. Imlie has been openly showing her hatred to Aryan whilst questioning his moves. Recently, we saw the mehendi ceremony scene taking place. Aryan yet again tricked Imlie. The latter turned aggressive towards Aryan. Now, there are some fans who have called this act out. Fans love watching Imlie and Aryan together. However, it seems Imlie's aggression is not something they could accept. Some fans called out the makers for ruining Imlie's character. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast unhappy with makers; Ankita Lokhande’s husband reveals he's a ‘Ghar Jamai’ and more
Some of Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer's fans, on the other hand, accepted that it is a part of her character's frustration and pain. Some of the Arylie fans made other fans understand that Imlie has her share of angst and pain which she will showcase. And hence, they feel there will be progress in Imlie's character too. Fans are expecting to see a change of heart in Imlie, progress in her character. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Imlie upcoming twist: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer's intense Holi sequence leaves Arylie fans gasping for breath
On the other hand, there are a few who want to see Aryan and Imlie's dance performance.
