Imlie upcoming spoiler: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan starrer TV show is going to see a shocking twist in the upcoming episodes. Narmada, that is, Aryan's mother will make shocking allegations about Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer. Yes, you read that right. It is all thanks to Neela aka Badi Maa who brainwashed Narmada against Imlie. It so happened that Aryan (Fahmaan Khan) was shot by an assassin while taking the report from Madhav. The assassin was there to take proof from him but Aryan didn't let go as he didn't want to disappoint Imlie.
Imlie will take Aryan to the hospital and soon everyone from the Rathore family will join in worrying about Aryan's health. Aryan will be in the need of B negative blood. Imlie will put all her efforts into getting the blood. It turns out Jyoti had bribed the ward boy and hence, Imlie had to go away from the hospital to get the blood donor. Jyoti grabs the opportunity and brings the blood donor. Narmada who has been brainwashed by Neela, seeing Jyoti's efforts and Imlie's absence feels Imlie is not fit for Aryan. When Imlie returns, she is happy that the blood has been arranged. However, a rude shock awaits her when Narmada accuses her of using Aryan to move ahead in her career. Narmada also brings Aditya Tripathi into their conversation and alleges that she first used him and is now using Aryan.
Imlie is heartbroken as Narmada asks her to stay away from Aryan. Her emotional breakdown has become the talk of the Twitter town. Fans are bowled over by Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan's acting chops. Check out the tweets here:
On the other hand, in the next episode of Imlie, we will see Aryan meeting Imlie. The latter asks her why he does so much for her. Aryan counter-questions as to why she kept quiet when his mother accused her of all those things. How will Arylie solve this problem?
