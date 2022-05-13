Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer's emotional breakdown after Narmada's shocking allegations make fans say, 'Give Sumbul her Oscar, man' [View tweets]

Imlie upcoming spoiler: Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) is berated by her mother-in-law Narmada who is brainwashed by Neela. Imlie is heartbroken and wants to take care of Aryan (Fahmaan Khan). However, Narmada hurts her and asks her to stay away from Aryan.