Imlie: Sumbul Touqueer Khan REVEALS how she used to survive on ONE vada pav for the entire day

Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie is getting all the love from the audience. Since the first episode of the show had aired, people have been loving the show. The TRPs of the show are also great and every week, we see Imlie amongst the top five. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Sumbul Touqueer Khan spoke about staying away from her family for the shoot when the lockdown was imposed and the team of Imlie moved to Hyderabad. She said that she really missed her family and especially her father whom she is close to. She also missed having home-made food. Sumbul Touqueer Khan also shared how she wishes to surprise her dad and do so many things for him. She revealed that her parents got divorced when she was 6 years old. She said that though life was different yet not difficult as she loved her dad who took care of her and her sister like a father and mother, both. Also Read - Imlie actress Mayuri Deshmukh opens up on her late husband Aashutosh Bhakre; says, 'He is still there'

She shared how her father used to wake them up and make them do breakfast and they used to go to school while their father left for office. Sumbul now wishes to do things for him and make him happy. She revealed how she plans to do all this for her father and also shared a shocking thing about her past. She said, "As of now we are staying in a rented apartment in Mumbai. But I want to buy a house for my dad soon. I remember how he sold everything before coming to Mumbai. Although the of days of our struggle were not too many, yet they were tough. There used to be days when the only meal for the day would be one vada pav but we never complained. In fact, vada pav has saved the lives of so many strugglers in Mumbai who have very little money with them. From that day to today, when I go to the bank to deposit the paycheque, I have so much to thank god for. I now want to buy a house for my dad."

Sumbul Touqeer Khan also spoke about her film, Article 15 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also shared her wish to do more of Bollywood movies.