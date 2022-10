Imlie is one of the most popular shows and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in winning hearts with their storyline. The show recently leaped for 20 years and the old actors have been replaced with new ones. Bigg Boss 16 contestants Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan bid adieu to the show and since then the TRP has been falling drastically. To handle the situation, the makers decided to rope in two new actors in Imlie. The entry of these two actors will help the show to increase its TRP and will also bring in new twists and turns in Imlie, Cheeni, and Atharva's lives. Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra, and Seerat Kapoor are seen playing the lead roles in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father talks about Imlie star's bond with Shalin Bhanot; 'She has the liberty...'

The current storyline of Imlie is about Cheeni and Imlie and how their life is revolving around Atharva. On the other hand, the family is preparing for Imlie and Atharva’s wedding. Jatin's proposal has come for Cheeni and the two would soon get married. If Tellychakkar reports are to be believed then, Azim Naqvi and Shelly Mukerjee Chaudhuri will be entering the show. The two will be seen playing the role of Jatin’s father and mother. Also Read - Imlie: Fahmaan Khan reveals why his brother late actor Faraaz Khan felt that he was more suited for the job than him [EXCLUSIVE]

On the work front, Azim Naqvi was seen in shows like Inside Edge Season 3, Thursday, while Shelly Mukerjee Chaudhuri has also been part of the variety of shows. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan NOT annoyed with Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot's bond on Salman Khan's show; Imlie star reacts to housemates' gossip [Exclusive]

What will happen? Will Cheeni accept Jatin's proposal? Will she snatch Atharva from Imlie? Stay tuned for more updates on Imlie.