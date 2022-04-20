Imlie to go off air: Manasvi Vashisht's exit to put an end to Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan show?

Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Manasvi Vashisht and more has been grabbing headlines a lot lately. Recently, Manasvi Vashisht quit the show and Imlie fans were disappointed with the same. Imlie is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It has been making a place in the top 5 of the TRP list as well. However, the show used to be in the top three when Gashmeer Mahajani had been a part of it. After Gashmeer's exit, Imlie had to struggle a bit on the TRP charts. Imlie was essentially centred around Aditya and Imlie. Now, Manasvi's exit as Aditya, fans of Imlie are worried that Imlie may go off-air. Also Read - Hugh Jackman's wife Deborra-Lee Furness reacts to rumours about the X-Men star's sexuality; says, ‘If he was gay…’

Though after Fahmaan Khan's entry and the massive response to Fahmaan and Sumbul's chemistry, there were loyal Adilie fans who wanted to see them together. And being an Aditya and Imlie's show, fans now are questioning whether Imlie will go off-air. As per a report in Live Hindustan, Imlie won't be going off-air. And this quote has come directly from the producer, Gul Khan. Yes, you read that right.

Talking about Manasvi Vashisht's exit, it seems the makers were planning to make Aditya the bad guy in the story. However, Manasvi reasoned with the makers and decided to part on good terms. In a recent interview, Manasvi revealed that he had already played a negative part in his previous show and didn't want to repeat it. The makers understood his perspective and gave Aditya a positive closure.

Arylie fans would get to see Aryan and Imlie's journey now, it seems. In just a short span of time, Fahmaan Khan made a place in everyone's hearts as Aryan Singh Rathore. Fans keep heaping praises on his acting chops every day. His chemistry with Sumbul has been widely appreciated by the fans. Let's see how the story of Imlie and Aryan, now moves forward.