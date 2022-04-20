Imlie to go off air: Manasvi Vashisht's exit to put an end to Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan show?

Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan starrer recently grabbed headlines as Manasvi Vashisht put down his papers. And now, there are reports that one of the most-watched TV shows is going to go off-air.