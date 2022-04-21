Imlie upcoming twist: Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer starrer TV show is now moving towards Arylie's story. It was all about Aditya and Imlie's story at first but given the audience's reaction, the changes in the track were made with focus on Aryan and Imlie's story. And now, Arylie's story is moving forward. Aryan and Imlie are coming closer to each other and today, in the upcoming episode, we will see Imlie and Aryan going on a date. It will be set up by Aryan's sister Arpita. Also Read - The curious case of Shah Rukh Khan playing hide and seek with the paparazzi
So, in the upcoming episode of Imlie, we will see Aryan (Fahmaan Khan) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) doing a dance, without really touching each other. They would be in their room having a conversation which will lead to a very romantic moment. Their chemistry will set your TV screens and hearts on fire! Aryan and Imlie will come close to each other and would get lost while looking at each other. They would be so close that you'd root for their kiss! (just kidding). The chemistry is on fire between Fahmaan and Sumbul. However, they would be interrupted by Arpita who would call them out for their date. Also Read - Jersey: Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur reveal how they'd have felt if the film had an OTT release; 'It wouldn't have been...' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Aryan seems nervous and of course, he would be as he is in love with Imlie. The latter is oblivious. Imlie will tease him that he's acting as though it's his first date. Aryan will boast about his three-step technique to impress his date. He will proceed to show the same to Imlie and they'd come close yet again. However, they are Aryan and Imlie, there have to be comic moments since they both are yet to openly realise their feelings. It will so happen that Aryan will keep the third step for later, but Imlie will misinterpret it. She will tease Aryan about going to the next level on his first date itself. And now, fans are going mad crazy! Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan show going off air? Insider reveals the truth [Exclusive]
Meanwhile, recently there were speculations about Imlie going off-air. A source exclusively informed us, "This is rubbish that the show is going off-air. It has terrific ratings and people love the lead pair. Fans can expect a lot of twists now." Well, well, this is surely great news.
