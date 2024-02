Imlie has been winning hearts with its storyline and plot. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in adding various twists and turns to Imlie's upcoming episodes. Moreover, the show is doing well on the TRP charts. Imlie underwent a 20 year leap and a new grown-up Imlie, played by Adrija Roy and Agastya played by Sai Ketan Rao can be seen. Check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Imlie upcoming twists: Sonali reveals Surya's real identity to Imlie; latter pledges to protect her family from him [Watch]

In the current episode of Imlie, Surya enters Imlie's life and leaves her shocked. He looks exactly like Agastya and Imlie deals with issues created by him. He promises to ruin Imlie and her family's lives by taking revenge. The Chaudhary tells Imlie that they do not want to see her and demands her to leave the house. Surya's plan gets successful as they insult Imlie. Also Read - Imlie: Will Agastya make a comeback? Sai Ketan Rao reveals which fan theory he really wants to come true [Exclusive]

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, Surya will get Imlie back into the Chaudhary house and tells her to take care of her family as she promised Agastya. Imlie finally gets convinced by Surya's words and agrees to re-enter the Chaudhary's house as Surya's house help. Well, the Chaudhary's are against Imlie staying in their house. Imlie is on a mission to find out the real reason behind why Surya wants to take revenge from Imlie. She wants to know his planning. Will Imlie be able to save the Chaudhary family from Surya's evil plans? What will happen next?