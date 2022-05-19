Imlie upcoming twist: Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan turn goofy after 'kichad romance'; fans go gaga over Arylie's BTS [VIEW POST]

Imlie upcoming SPOILER! Aryan (Fahmaan Khan) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) will get dirty after slipping into a daldal. Sumbul shared some goofy BTS pictures with Fahmaan that are going viral amongst the Arylie shippers. Check out the pictures post below: