Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan is going to see an intense drama and scene between Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie. In the upcoming episode of Imlie, we will see Imlie and Aryan going on a date. However, things will turn scary and it's all thanks to Jyoti. Yep, you read that right. Also Read - Taylor Swift gets honorary doctorate from NYU; asks fans to 'embrace cringe', netizens hail her address [See Twitter Reactions]

In Imlie's episode tonight, as Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan is about to confess his feeling to Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan, the latter will have a nasty fall from the set platform. Jyoti aka Vaibhavi Kapoor pulls a stunt from Welcome and saws the bamboos on which the platform stood. It's not funny as the scene in Welcome because Jyoti is quite evil. She doesn't mind killing Imlie so that she can have Aryan for herself. Coming to the scene, Imlie falls but Aryan manages to hold her hand. But not for long. Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer slips and falls in a muddy pond. It's a daldal aka Marsh. Imlie slips inside and Aryan jumps behind her to save her. More trouble follows as the platform collapses on them. However, hero Aryan is here to save the day. He gets Imlie out. But Imlie is still unconscious. Aryan tries to resuscitate her. Also Read - Malavika Mohanan shuts down a troll who says she has zero acting talent and people only ogle at her hot photoshoots

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has shared some goofy BTS pictures with Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan. The two are seen posing in their muddy outfits and are also smeared in mud. Sumbul captioned the post saying, "Post kichad romance." Fahmaan commented saying, "so much fun." Fans are going gaga over Sumbul and Fahmaans pictures online. Aryan and Imlie enjoy a massive fan following and Sumbul and Fahmaan's friendship is also loved by one and all. Check out their latest pictures here: Also Read - Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan meets Eva Longoria with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan; we love the bonding between Aaradhya and the Desperate Housewives actress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer Khan (@sumbul_touqeer)

This is my most favourite #SuMaan content by far????? I love their mud look?????‍♀️ Only they can look that hot and cute even in mud, even after sleep deprivation. Evil eyes back off ??#arylie #imlie #SumbulTouqeerKhan #FahmaanKhan #AryanSinghRathore ??❣️ pic.twitter.com/Gj87ViPhHh — DMSH (@DMSH2306) May 19, 2022

Meanwhile, in the next episode of Imlie, we will FINALLY see Aryan confessing his love to Imlie who is still unconscious.