Imlie's current storyline and plot have grabbed the audience's attention with their gripping turn of events. The makers of Imlie are leaving no stones unturned in making their show interesting for their audiences. The current storyline of Imlie sees Imlie gripping the turn of events after the latter vows to replace Agasthya in Chaudhry's house.

The makers have introduced a third generation into the show which features Adrija Roy as Imlie and Sai Ketan Rao as Agastya and Surya. Well, recently the makers of Imlie shared the promo of the show which gives a sneak peek into their upcoming episodes.

In the promo video, Imlie and Surya are at loggerheads. Surya can be seen getting out of the car and offering an umbrella. He threatens to harm her family. He says 'Tumhein maine baarish se toh bacha liya, par tumhare parivaar ko aur tumko mujhse kaun bachayega'. Imlie loses her calm at Surya and tells him that he strikes resemblance with Agasthya, but does not have a true heart like him. Imlie even promises to protect her family from Surya. The video is captioned as, 'Surya ke jiss chehre se Imlie ko pyaar hai, kaise wo uss chehre se hatayegi jhoot ka naqaab?'

For the initiated, the Chaudhary family gets shocked to see Agastya and learns the reality. Alka gets upset seeing him and gets to know that Surya is Agastya's lost twin brother. Sonali learns the truth and reacts to the revelation. Sonali will inform Imlie about Surya's real identity which the latter is unaware of.