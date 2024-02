Imlie: Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy's television show has been successfully captivating audiences together. The third season of Imlie has hooked viewers to their television screens. Recently, the ardent fans received a major shock when Agastya was shown as dead in the show. While many of the fans still believe that Agastya will make a comeback, a few of them also think that Surya Reddy is Agastya. In an exclusive conversation, Sai Ketan Rao recently revealed which fan theory is his favorite and if there's any specific track he wants the makers to introduce. Also Read - Fahmaan Khan reveals the big reason why he is rejecting Bigg Boss; says 'Meri personal zindagi ki... '

Sai Ketan Rao has been hearing a lot of fan theories since Agastya's exit from the show. The entry of Surya Pratap Reddy, who exactly looks like Agastya and is said to be his brother, has certainly sent fans into a frenzy. While few think that Agastya will soon make a comeback, many also believe that Surya is Agastya. Reacting to fans' theories, Sai said, 'I am aware of all the fan theories. My comment section is filled with it, especially since the trailer of Surya Pratap Reddy has been released. While apart from the makers, no one knows how the story will move forward, there's one theory which I would personally like to be true. I certainly don't wish that Agastya and Surya turn out to be the same person. What I want is Surya and Agastya, both brothers, to have a face-off. I mean, that will be something really interesting and jaw-dropping. Also Read - Imlie: Sai Ketan Rao reveals his first reaction to Agastya's death; says 'It feels so painful' [Exclusive]

Talking about Sai Ketan Rao, he made his debut on television with Sandip Sickand's show Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali. The actor gained wide recognition for his portrayal of Raghav in the show. Post that, he starred in the television show Chashni. However, unfortunately, the show failed to grab audience attention and it wrapped up within a few months of its launch.

Sai then entered as the third generation in the show Imlie. Audiences liked Sai's performance as Agastya and even appreciated his on-screen chemistry with co-star Adrija Roy.