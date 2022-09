Season one of Imlie is coming to an end. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqueer starrer is one of the most liked TV shows and their chemistry was loved by all. Fahmaan played the role of Aryan while Sumbul played Imlie. They are together known as Arylie. Now reportedly, the show is going to take a leap and Fahmaan and Sumbul have decided to leave the show. They have wrapped up the shoot for Imlie and Fahmaan made a very emotional post on Instagram. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan or Harshad Chopda whom would you like to see on Salman Khan's show? Vote Now

Fahmaan Khan's post on Imlie wrap up will leave you emotional

Fahmaan Khan shared a picture with Imlie from the sets and in a form of a poem she shared his feelings. He wrote about how he wished to spend more time with Imlie and the memorable times he has spent. In the end, he wrote, "I love you #imlie! Yours Aryan Singh Rathore." All the fans of Arylie are getting emotional over his post and penning how badly they will miss the two on the show. Sumbul Touqueer also took to her Instagram stories to share a photo with Fahmaan. They twinned in matching outfits.

What's next for Fahmaan Khan?

We were the ones to tell you that Fahmaan Khan has been approached for Bigg Boss 16. 's controversial show is going to roll out soon and the makers have approached Fahmaan to be a part of it. Whether he has agreed to be a part of it or not is yet unknown.

Sumbul and Fahmaan also remained in the headlines for the off-screen chemistry that they share. They call themselves best friends but fans believe that there is more than meets the eye. However, time and again, the two stars have refuted dating rumours.