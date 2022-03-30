Imlie is one of the most popular TV shows in India. Despite the web series that keeps dropping every week or so, Indian TV shows have managed to keep the audience glued to the shows. Currently, Bridgerton 2 is a hot topic on social media. Kanthony fans taking over the Twitter space and cannot stop talking about Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley's chemistry in the show. And guess what? Desi fans have drawn parallels between Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan aka Imlie and Aryan Singh Rathore and Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey aka Kate and Anthony. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Bridgerton season 2 review: Netizens unimpressed with the portrayal of Sharmas; appreciate performances but wish writers had done 'better research' - read Twitter reactions

We came across a video edit on Twitter. And Arylie X Kanthony videos are going viral. Be it the sizzling chemistry between Sumbul-Fahmaan and Jonathan-Simone, their romantic scenes, eye contact moments, the way they hold each others' hands. Imlie and Kate Sharma have more in common, as per netizens. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen put end to divorce rumours, Imlie's Fahmaan Khan mourns the demise of his fan and more

Hands Chemistry ?>>>>>

[ #Kanthony x #Arylie ] They don't need any words or dialogues just them and there hands ❤️‍??!!!

Ps. Imlie hands so small ? in his hands. #Imlie | #AryanSinghRathore pic.twitter.com/WAOwfAtzGi — ᴀɴɪɴᴅɪᴛᴀ ?.° (@__queenGOT) March 30, 2022

Talking about Bridgerton, the series also stars Charithra Chandran as Edwina, Shelly Conn, Rupert Young, Calam Lynch, Rupert Evans, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Polly Walker, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Lukes Newton and Thompson to name a few. Kate and Anthony are getting a lot of love from the masses across the globe. And just so are Arylie aka Fahmaan and Sumbul. Arylie have enmassed a huge fanbase online. Fahmaan's popularity as Aryan increased 100 folds. Fans love him in the show. Also Read - Imlie: Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore pens an emotional note for his ardent fan who passes away due to prolonged illness

Talking about Imlie, currently, on the show, we are seeing Imlie and Aryan's wedding track. Imlie is against marrying Aryan. On the other hand, Aryn wants Imlie to move on from Aditya. Recently, Imlie got flak for not understanding Aryan's feelings and being violent with him.

Anyway, what do you have to say about the parallels between Arylie or Imlie and Kanthony or Kate? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.