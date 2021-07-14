Imlie: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ashita Dhawan joins the cast of the Sumbul Touqeer-Gashmeer Mahajani starrer

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer Imlie is getting all the love from the audience. The unique storyline of the show has grabbed all the attention. Imlie and Aditya have finally united but very soon, we will get to see a new entry in the show. Yes, it will be Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ashita Dhawan entering the show. Ashita Dhawan plays the role of Shivangi Joshi aka Sirat's mother, Sheela Rathore. However, her character has been missing from the show since a long time but Ashita Dhawan will once again entertain her audience with a new character in Imlie. In an interview with ETimes, Ashita Dhawan spoke about the details of her new role. Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and others celebrate as the show completes 200 episodes – view pics

She revealed that she has been approached for the show but does not have much information about her character in Imlie. She said, "I don't have much information about my character in the show. All I know is that it's a cameo appearance. There is a best bahu competition happening in the ongoing track and I come into the picture with the sole intention of humiliating Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer). I have started shooting for the show." Ashita Dhawan who was also a part of Nazar is happy as she will be reuniting with her co-star from the show. Yes, Ashita Dhawan is elated to be working with Ritu Chaudhry Seth who plays the role of Gashmeer Mahajani aka Aditya's mother.

Ashita Dhawan shared how she and Ritu Chaudhry Seth had become good friends while they worked for Nazar. She also pointed out an interesting fact that Ashita and Ritu played friends on-screen in Nazar but in Imlie, they will be enemies. Ashita also said that she is happy to be working with Ritu again on the same set where Nazar was shot.