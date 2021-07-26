Imlie's Aditya aka Gashmeer Mahajani OPENS up on romancing costar Sumbul Touqeer Khan who's half his age

Imlie is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country right now. It features Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead. The story follows Aditya who is forced to marry Imlie after an unfortunate turn of events. Despite being in a relationship with Malini, Aditya marries Imlie and brings her to Mumbai. And then begins a journey of Imlie and Aditya's love story. Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie is quite younger than Gashmeer. She is 18 while he is 36, which is twice her age. He was recently asked whether he feels awkward to romance Sumbul knowing the age gap between the two. Gashmeer had an interesting answer to that. Also Read - Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani aka Aditya REVEALS he is Sumbul Touqeer Khan's official 'Aaya' on sets

While talking to ETimes, the noted Marathi film actor said that it is the audience who takes away all the awkwardness. "I will tell you something very frankly, even before we started doing romantic scenes. Sumbul and I didn't do a single romantic scene. We had shot a scene where we were shown running through a smoke. There was a shot where there were blasts happening around us and I was running holding her hands. After that scene, the fans went crazy on social media and they started sending us messages that we are made for each other and we should get married, they said they had never seen chemistry like that. We had not performed a single romantic scene till then. But fans started sending us comments that our chemistry is crackling and it sets the screen on fire. So when you get this kind of response when you haven't romanced the heroine on-screen, there is no scope of awkwardness. After so much love and appreciation from fans romancing Imlie did not become awkward. These comments gave me so much confidence that people love to see the two of us together and they are dying to see us romancing onscreen. The awkwardness is taken away by the audience itself," Gashmeer told the portal.

He joked saying, "I feel now I will get awkward romancing Mayuri (Malini) a bit."

Last but not the least, Gashmeer added that he spends much time with them Sumbul, Mayuri and Ritu that they have become like an extended family. "The fans made it so big and started hashtags Adilie. Secondly, we both share a very good camaraderie and we have a great bond. We spend a lot of time together on the sets. Be it having lunch, breakfast together or whenever we are not shooting we are listening to music or chatting together. So it’s like an extended family for me to be with Sumbul, Mayuri or Ritu."